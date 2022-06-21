Nicholasa Collins

Buffington
Nicholasa "Cora" Collins, 87, of Buffington, passed away on Sunday, June 19th, 2022.
She was born on April 6, 1935 in Maui, Hawaii, a daughter of the late Rose Campos.
Cora was employed at Tripler Army Medical Center, in Honolulu, Hawaii for 35 years. After retirement, Cora and her husband David moved back to Buffington to be closer to family and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Maundo Campos.
Cora is survived by her husband of 58 years, David P. Collins; sister, Thelma Belmodis, Honolulu, Hawaii; sister-in-law, Constance "Connie" Collins; very close friend, Rosemary Reagan; she is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews; and her beloved dog, Luauana.
Funeral Services are private for her immediate family only. A Celebration of Cora's Life will be held at a later date and will be announced.
Arrangements are under the direction of THE DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem.
