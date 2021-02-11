Hopwood
Nick Erminio, 85, of Hopwood, passed away Tuesday, February 9, 2021, in Mt. Macrina Nursing Home. He was born May 20, 1935, in Jefferson, to Olive and Elizabeth Ferutti Erminio.
He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1952 at the age of 16 and left the service in 1956.
He met Janice Louise Heintzelman in 1957 and they got married in 1958. As of May 3, 2021, they would have been married 63 years.
He loved golfing at Springdale with his father-in-law and his buddies from Stroehman Bread Company from which he retired at the age of 57. He spent his most enjoyable hours first watching his sons play sports and then his grandchildren, who were the light of his life.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Richard and Frank Erminio; and sisters Nancy Erminio Lawson and Lenora Erminio Barbush.
He will be sadly missed by his wife, Janice and his family, daughter Marsha Erminio Speggen of Sunset Beach, N.C., son Nick and fiancee Brooke, son Jeff and wife Vickie and daughter Kendell, son Bruce and wife Patty and his children Nicholas and fiancee Taryn, Jenna, Marissa and fiance Zach and Nathaniel (Tanny). He is also survived by his sisters, Sylvia Erminio Krofchek, Rita Erminio Urbany, Pauline Erminio Hudson and Selma Erminio Bahuriak; and sister-in-law Patty Erminio.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the hour of service, Saturday, February 13, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, with Pastor Heather Simpson officiating the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Central Christian Church or a charity of one's choice.
Due to Covid-19 state and federal guidelines and restrictions, social distancing and masks are required at the viewing and service.
