Uniontown
Nicole A. Baughman, 23, of Uniontown, passed away August 9, 2022 in UPMC.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 16, and until 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 17, the hour of the service in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME HOPWOOD, PA. Interment will follow in Irwin Memorial Cemetery.
