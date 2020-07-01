Pittsburgh
Nicole Yvonne McHenry Smith, 41, of Pittsburgh, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
Born October 18, 1978, to Marcia King and the late John A. McHenry, she attended Duquesne Elementary School and graduated from Albert Gallatin High School. She received spiritual guidance from St. Paul Baptist Church of Pittsburgh and Mount Calvary Baptist Church of Fairchance.
She leaves to cherish her memories mother Marcia; children Jonae, MiJonna and Johnathan; and husband Clayton Smith. Also left to cherish her memories are her maternal grandfather, Edward L. King; older brother John; special aunts, uncles, cousins, numerous friends and co-workers.
Nicole was employed by The Children's Institute of Squirrel Hill for 18+ years.
Isaiah 41:10
Fear not, for I am with you; Be not dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you, Yes, I will help you, I will uphold you with my righteous hand.
The family will greet friends and family from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the time of a funeral service, Friday, July 3, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, with Minister Gretchen Lowery officiating.
Interment will follow in Thomas Cemetery, Hopwood.
