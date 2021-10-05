Masontown
Nicolina Marie Galluzzo, 73, of Masontown, passed away October 3, 2021 at her residence.
She was born in Uniontown, on July 30, 1948, the daughter of the late Marino and Lucy Marinelli Galluzzo.
After graduating from high school, she earned her BA from California College, and her Masters Degree from Western Maryland College. She taught sign language and the deaf at Gallaudet College, and English as a second language at Montgomery County Maryland School District.
She was a member of Saint Francis of Assisi Parish and Fayette Friends of Animals.
Nicki enjoyed horseback riding, traveling and collecting dolls.
Left to cherish her memory are her brothers, Dominick (Valeria) Galluzzo of Masontown, Marino (Nancy) Galluzzo of Surprise, Ariz., August (Russ) Galluzzo of Lutherville, Md., and Michael (Charlene) Galluzzo of Middlebourne, W.Va.; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Friends will be received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH, JR., FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 2 to 4 p.m., and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, and until 9:30 a.m. Thursday, when Prayers of Transfer will be said, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Saint Francis of Assisi Parish, with Father Marlon Pates as Celebrant. Entombment in Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown.
