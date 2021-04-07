Nina Louise Napoleone

Moon Township
Nina Louise "Neen" Napoleone, 47, of Moon Township, passed away peacefully Monday, April 5, 2021, in her parents' home, with her loving family by her side. Nina was born February 18, 1974, in Sewickley, a daughter of Deni and Frances George Napoleone.
Nina graduated from Moon High School in 1992 and went on to earn her Bachelor's degree in Communications from Mercyhurst University.
Nina was the sales manager at the family business, ALDOS Foodservice in Independence Township.
Nina was very talented, giving, and family oriented. She had performed in shows at Moon Area High School, Mercyhurst University, Robert Morris Colonial Theater, Stage 62, Iron Horse Theater in Ambridge, Comtra Theater in Cranberry as well as in Erie and other communities. Nina was also the voice of the Olympic Flame.
In addition to her parents, Nina is survived by her brother, Deni O. Napoleone (Leslie) of Moon Township; sister Marta Napoleone Mazzoni (Philip) of Pittsburgh; nephews Orlando Deni Napoleone, Luca Joseph Napoleone; and a niece, Olive Elizabeth Napoleone. Her many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends will miss her as well.
Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 8, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. time of memorial service Friday, April 9, in HUNTSMAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 1522 Coraopolis Heights Road, Moon Township, PA 15108.
Private interment at Resurrection Cemetery, Moon Township, will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society or Creative Hair Solutions, 2853 Oxford Boulevard, Suite 101, Allison Park, PA 15101.
