Uniontown
Mrs. Nina Mae Angelo, 93, of Murray, Ky., formerly of Uniontown, passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in Oakview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Calvert City, Ky.
Mrs. Angelo was born May 11, 1928, in Diana, W.Va., to the late Jesse Blaine and Lula Mae Sears Perrine. She loved gardening, watching the birds surround the bird feeder and especially loved spending time with her grandsons and great-grandchildren. She was a member of Central Christian Church in Uniontown.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Mr. Gilbert R. Angelo; a brother, Eugene "Sonny" Morgan; and a sister, Jeanette Perrine Rizzo.
Those she lovingly leaves behind include two daughters, Beverly Angelo of Springville, N.Y., Carol Falwell (Bobby) of Murray, Ky.; a sister, Marilyn Morgan Miller of Hanover; two grandsons, Calvin (Kerry) Falwell of Tampa, Fla., and Matthew (Brittney) Falwell of Murray; six grandchildren, Zack, Isaac, Echo, Gwen, Reed, Flora; sisters-in-law Florence Morrow of New Salem, Ruth Ann Winkelbauer (John) of Holidaysburg, Emma Angelo of Uniontown; and many nieces and nephews.
A private family burial will take place at Salem View Cemetery in New Salem at a later date.
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Mrs. Nina Angelo by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting tributes and memories.
IMES FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, downtown Murray, is entrusted with caring for the family of Mrs. Nina Angelo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.