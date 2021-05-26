Uniontown
Nina Manoli, 95, of Cape May Court House, N.J., passed away Saturday, May 22, 2021. Born in California, to the late Louis and Marietta Civiletti Saeli, she married the late Robert P. Manoli in 1955 and moved from Uniontown to Stone Harbor, N.J., in 1983 before moving to Cape May Court House in 2002.
She was a member of St. Brendan the Navigator Parish St. Paul Church and played the clarinet in high school. Family was most important to her and she was always there for her three sons.
Mrs. Manoli is survived by her sons, Louis (Rebecca) Manoli, Robert Manoli and Anthony Manoli; her grandchildren, Amanda (Nicholas) Graf and Taylor Manoli; and her great-grandson, John Louis Graf.
Viewings will be held in the RADZIETA FUNERAL HOME, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, N.J., from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 26. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, in St. Brendan the Navigator Parish St. Paul Church, 99th Street and Third Avenue, Stone Harbor, N.J. Social distancing and masks are required.
A viewing will be held from 12 until the 2 p.m. service Wednesday, June 2, in HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 North Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown. Interment immediately following in Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown.
Condolences at www.radzieta.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.