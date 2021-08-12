Connellsville
Noble Hardy, 94, of Connellsville, went home to be with his Lord in glory Monday, August 9, 2021, with his loving family by his side.
He was born March 13, 1927, in Leisenring, to the late Mary Jetter and the late Fred Hardy Sr.
In addition to his parents, Noble was preceded in death by his siblings, Fred Hardy Jr., Flavee Windbush and Mary Agnes Mason; and grandson, Emanuel Brosky.
Noble attended Dunbar Township School until he was drafted into the U.S. Army, where he served in Germany during World War II. He was employed as the head security guard for U.S. Steel Irvin Works until his retirement.
He was an avid bowler on the Planet and Keggler bowling leagues, a member of the United Baptist Church of Connellsville, American Legion Post 762 in Trotter and the Senior Action Council of Fayette Mon Valley, Washington and Greene counties.
Noble is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Betty J. Edwards Hardy; two sons, Noble E. (Kim) and Michael D. (Kathaleen) Hardy; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sister Earlene Keith; goddaughter Verona Griffin; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the OSPTA Hospice Agency.
Friends will be received in the United Baptist Church of Connellsville from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, August 13. MASKS ARE REQUIRED FOR ATTENDANCE.
Professional services are under the care of LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown. Condolences and floral tributes may be submitted through www.lantzfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.