Smithfield
Noel A. Houze, 68, of Smithfield, passed away Friday, September 17, 2021, in the Uniontown Hospital, following a brief illness. Born October 28, 1952, in Morgantown, W.Va., he was a son of Vera Kish Houze of Point Marion, and the late Noel U. Houze.
A 1970 graduate of Albert Gallatin High School, Noel was the owner and operator of Preferred Surfaces for 37 years in Morgantown. After his devotion to his company, he enjoyed working on his farm, showing cutting horses with great friends, and shooting sports of all kinds.
Surviving, in addition to his mother, are his loving wife, Bradley Thorn Houze; a daughter, Kimberly Goletz and husband Brian of Masontown; three grandchildren, Christian, Seth and Paityn Goletz; two sisters, Sharon Oberlechner of Smithfield and Michelle R. Houze of Point Marion; two brothers, John Roderick Houze and wife Millie, and David R. Houze, all of Point Marion; and several nieces and nephews.
Also deceased is one brother, Michael J. Houze, who died in 2009.
He will be greatly missed for his kindness and love of life.
Honoring his wishes, there will be no public services. A celebration of his life for the family and friends will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are in the care of the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to: On Eagles Wings, therapeutic horsemanship, 371 Opekiska Ridge, Fairmont, WV 26554 (email: casey@oneagleswingswv.org; or Holy Pursuits Dream Foundation, Inc., 943 Blackberry Hill, Powellsburg, WV 26425-9047.
