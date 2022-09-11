Point Marion
Noel G. Packrone, 74, a lifelong resident of Point Marion, died Tuesday, September 6, 2022, in Ruby Memorial Hospital, following a brief illness. Born December 13, 1947, in Uniontown, he was a son of the late Gene and Noelene Houze Packrone.
A 1965 graduate of Albert Gallatin High School, Noel was a member of St. Hubert’s Roman Catholic Church in Point Marion, and an automobile mechanic, having retired from Jordan’s Gulf Station in Morgantown, W.Va.
He is survived by his wife, Ramona Trolio Packrone; two sisters, Jeannie Paxton of Nashville, Tenn., and Cheryl Sweder of Point Marion, and their families.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son, David B. Packrone, April 13, 2020.
Honoring his wishes, there will be no public services at this time.
Arrangements are in the care of the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion. Notes of sympathy may be offered to his family at www.herod-rishel.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.