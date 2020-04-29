Point Marion
Noel N. Ball, 99, of Point Marion, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, at Point Manor Personal Care Home, where he had resided for the past several years. Born February 11, 1921, in Salamanca, N.Y., he was a son of the late Newton and Goldia Blosser Ball.
A 1938 graduate of Point Marion High School, Noel served during World War II in the U.S. Navy. He retired from Houze Glass Corp. in Point Marion, where he worked for 36 years in the maintenance department.
He was the last living charter member of the former Fallen Timbers Community Chapel, and was instrumental in establishing the new church and helped, along with his friend, Harold Miner, in the construction of the building in 1969.
His wife of 55 years, Edith Dunham Ball, passed away June 19, 2000. Also deceased is his son, Noel Ball Jr.; a brother, Lowry Ball; and a sister, Jane Clemmer.
Surviving are one son, Robert Ball and wife Beth of New Hampshire; a daughter-in-law, Peggy O'Lear Ball of Washington; two granddaughters, Christine Richey of Valley Grove, W.Va., and Melissa Wescott of Washington; four great-grandsons, Tyler Webb, Conner and Tanner Richey, and James Wescott; and two nephews, Noel Clemmer of Lake Lynn and Virgil Clemmer of Alabama, and their families.
Due to the current health crisis, visitation, services and military honors are private and by invitation only. Interment will be in Miller Cemetery, Haydentown. Arrangements are in the care of the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion.
