Uniontown
Nona P. Quinn passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at home in Jacksonville Fla., with her loving family by her side.
She was born on February 17, 1927, in Washington.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob, of 56 years; parents, Leola and Philo Malone; and her brother, Wray.
She is survived by her brother, Philo; four sons, James (Bobby), Mark, Scott, Gerry; and daughter, Linda; 11 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
After her marriage to J. Robert Quinn, she moved to Uniontown, where she lived out her life. She loved her job as an Registered Nurse at Uniontown Hospital, and remained there for over 40 years until her retirement.
Per her request, her ashes will be scattered at Clearwater Beach Fla., a place where she spent many happy hours.
Family and friends will remember her for her kindness, her need to give to others and the love she had for her family.
You will be forever in our hearts. Rest In Peace.
