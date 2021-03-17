Fairchance
Nora "Patty" Abel, 72, of Fairchance, passed away Monday, March 15, 2021, and went to be with her Lord Jesus Christ.
She was born April 28, 1948, in Uniontown.
Patty was predeceased by her parents, Russell Barnett and Althea Bassinger Barnett; and brothers, William Thomas and Alfred Thomas.
Surviving are her husband of 43 years, Wendell Abel; son, Wendell Abel Jr. and wife Stephanie; grandchildren, Austin, Carrington and Lexi; brother, Monte Thomas; very close brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Lester and Beverly Miller; and several nieces and nephews.
She attended the Walk By Faith Free Methodist Church in Fairchance.
The family will greet friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday. The Funeral Service will begin at 11 a.m. with Pastor Chuck McLaughlin and Pastor Mike Lyons officiating.
Interment will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Fairchance.
