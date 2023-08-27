Washington
Nora P. Deems, 73, of Washington, passed away Thursday, August 24, 2023 in Washington Hospital.
She was born April 25, 1950 in Brownsville, PA a daughter of the late Denton and Elda Lewis Power.
Nora was a 1968 graduate of Beth Center High School.
She was previously a self-employed floral designer and hairdresser and then was employed as a receptionist at Geoffrey Gynn Dental Offices in Hopwood and Uniontown.
Nora was a member of the Calvary United Methodist Church in Uniontown.
Her hobbies included quilting, sewing and spending time with family.
Surviving are two children, Susan Frazier (Joshua) from Upper Arlington, Ohio and Jeff Deems of Washington; one grandchild, Ethan Frazier; two sisters, Judith Perry (Larry) of Denver, and Deborah Knezovich of Washington; several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, in the JOHN B. GREENLEE FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 2830 Main St., Beallsville, PA where Funeral Services will be held Monday, August 28, 2003 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Sheldon Barnett officiating. Interment will follow in Beallsville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Meals on Wheels, 69 W. Maiden St., Washington, PA 15301. An online guestbook is available at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com where you may express personal condolences to the Deems family.
