Lower Turkeyfoot Township, Somerset County
Norita Carole Koritko, 81, died peacefully Friday, March 25, 2022, in Hagerstown, Md. Carole, as she was known, was born March 30, 1940, in Lower Turkeyfoot Township, Somerset County.
She retired as a civilian from the U.S. Air Force, having worked at the Pentagon as a military records examiner. Earlier, she worked in the White House as an administrative assistant during the Nixon administration.
In retirement, she volunteered at Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown and was active in her church. She will be remembered for her intelligence, generosity, interest in history, particularly the Civil War era, and love of nature and animals, especially her beloved cat, Wesley.
In addition to her parents, Donald E. and Erma H. Jenkins Glass, Carole was preceded in death by her brother, Donald “Butch” Glass Jr.; her companion, Albert Albertini; grandparents, Marshal and Edna King Jenkins and Rachel Shoemaker Glass; aunts and uncles, Melda Gray (Harry), Clema Frazee (Floyd), George and Richard Glass; and cousins, Delores, Grover and Dawn Keslar.
She is survived by her son, David Koritko (Marianne) of Hancock, Md.; her grandson, 1st Lt. Nicholas Koritko of Alexandria, Va., now deployed with the U.S. Army in Eastern Europe; and her aunt, Loraine Umbel (Donald Harsh) of Columbus, Ohio.
A memorial service for Carole will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 7, in the HUMBERT FUNERAL HOME in Confluence, with the Rev. Martin Stewart officiating. Interment to follow in Addison Cemetery. Friends will be received one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Donations, in Carole’s honor, may be sent to the ASPCA at https://secure.aspca.org/donate/ps-honor. Arrangements by HUMBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, Confluence.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.humbertfuneralhome.com.
