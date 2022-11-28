Connellsville
Norma E. Guard Minerd, 93, of Connellsville, died Saturday, November 26, 2022, in the LaFayette Manor, Uniontown.
She was born in Connellsville on February 21, 1929, to parents, Walter and Mildred London Guard. She attended Connellsville schools, and graduated with the class of 1947.
She was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church since 1941 where she held various offices over the years and in June of 2021, she received a certificate from the church for having attended the church the longest of any member, over 80 years. She also was a volunteer at Highlands Hospital Gift Shop for over 40 years.
She was predeceased by her husband of 48 years, Larry, in 1996; her parents; sister, Marjorie Smith; and stepfather, William J. Cunningham.
She is survived by son, Scott Minerd and wife, Linda, of Lavale, Md., daughter, Judy Giobbi and husband, Alex, of Connellsville and daughter, Debra Kemp and husband, Curtis, of Connellsville; also grandchildren, Ryan Giobbi and wife, Jamie, of Cranberry, Allison Stewart and husband, Jeff, of Connellsville, Trevor Kemp and wife, Jennifer, of Ross Township, Heidi Phillips and husband, Tom, of Dawson and Amber Carrington of Lavale, Md.; also 11 great-grandchildren, Alexis, Nick and Max Giobbi, Kaelin, Molly and Natalie Stewart, Hannah Phillips, Evelyn and Roderick Kemp and Persephone and Elijah Carrington; two step-great-grandchildren, Amy and Laura Oaks.
To Norma, her family, church and friends were her greatest joy in life.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 111 E. Green Street, Connellsville, where a Prayer Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, followed by Funeral Services at 11 a.m. in the First Baptist Church with Reverend Larry Hellein officiating. Interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Baptist Church, 301 S. Pittsburgh Street, Connellsville, Pa. 15425, in memory of Norma E. Guard Minerd.
To offer a condolence or remembrance please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.