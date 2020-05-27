Uniontown
Norma Elaine Babbony, 93, of Uniontown, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, in Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. She was born August 2, 1927, in Markleysburg, a daughter of the late Goldie Glover and Rozena Williams Glover.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Babbony Sr.
She is survived by her three children, Thomas Babbony Jr. and wife Judith of Pottstown, Susan Kellogg and husband Lee (deceased) of Rome, Ohio, and Craig Babbony and wife Karen of Uniontown; six grandchildren, Julie Houseman and husband Dennis of Kennett Square, Heather Temple and husband Jeremy of Blandon, Michael Kellogg and wife Jennifer of Rome, Ohio, Thomas Babbony and wife Holly of Gilbertsville, Scott Kellogg of Rome, Ohio, and Adam Kellogg and wife Lori of Painesville, Ohio; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 29, and from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., the hour of service, Saturday, May 30, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, with the Reverend Wayne Glover officiating the service. Interment will follow in Sansom Chapel Cemetery. Due to Covid- 19, Social distancing will be practiced at all times.
