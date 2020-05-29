Uniontown
Norma Elaine Babbony, 93, of Uniontown, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, in Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.
Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 29, and from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., the hour of service, Saturday, May 30, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, with the Reverend Wayne Glover officiating the service. Interment will follow in Sansom Chapel Cemetery. Due to Covid- 19, Social distancing will be practiced at all times.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.donaldrcrawfordfuneralhome.com.
