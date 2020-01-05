Norma G. Blystone

Fairchance
Norma G. Hughes Blystone, 85, of Fairchance, passed away at home, with her loving family by her side, Wednesday, January 1, 2020.
She was born March 13, 1934, in Fairchance.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Guy Hughes and Della Cunningham Hughes; brother John Hughes; and grandson Jim Dice Jr.
Surviving are her husband of 68 years, Norman W. Blystone; children Debra Soule and husband Jay, Scott Blystone, Cynthia Wilson and husband Richard, and Julie Hensel; grandchildren Natalie Willems, Brenda Seils, Chris Soule, Herb Guthrie III and wife Amanda; great-grandchildren Jayden, Abigail, Daniel, Colin, Devon, Alyasa and Tyler; brother Gary Hughes; in-laws; nieces and nephews.
She was employed all her life and retired as a home health aide.
Private family services will be held Sunday, January 5, with Pastor Michael Lyons officiating, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.