Dilliner
Norma G. Pruitt Arbogast, 82, of Dilliner, passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022, following a lengthy illness. Born January 12, 1940, in Uniontown, she was a daughter of the late Norman and Grace Gray Pruitt.
A 1957 graduate of Point Marion High School, she was a member of the former Fallen Timbers Methodist Church, and a loving wife and mother who enjoyed looking after the needs of her family.
In her later years, Norma enjoyed spending time with her husband at their camp in Big Bear, and helping with the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary.
Surviving are her husband of 58 years, Fred Arbogast, whom she married May 29, 1964.
Also surviving are her four daughters and their husbands, Sheri Flint (A.J.) of Dilliner, Shawn Atkins (Jeff) of Clifton, Va., Stacey Slavensky of Masontown, and Sunny Van Riper (Scott) of Morgantown, W.Va.; four grandchildren, Sean Thomas, Ben Atkins, Hunter Chipps and Madison Chipps; and two great-grandchildren, Adriana and Haylee.
She was the last of her immediate family, having been preceded in death by her brother, William Joseph Pruitt; and sisters, Laura Steele, Ella Steele and Peggy Proden. Also deceased is a grandson, Jeffrey Atkins, in 2015.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, October 21, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of service Saturday, October 22, with the Rev. French Jenkins officiating, in RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion.
