formerly of Brownsville
Norma Gayle Metcalfe Cox, 95, of Indianapolis, Ind., passed away Wednesday, January 27, 2021. She was born September 16, 1925, in Vestaburg. Norma grew up in Brownsville.
She graduated from Brownsville High School before moving to Columbus, Ohio, where she retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 20 years of service.
Norma was an avid reader. She loved spending time with her family, feeding the birds and animals, and listening to classical music.
Norma leaves behind son Norman Cox (Kathleen); grandson Jeffrey Cox; nephew Robert Metcalfe (Rose Lee); and numerous other cousins, nephews and nieces.
Norma was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Edward J. Cox; parents Robert and Nell Jones Metcalfe; and brothers Raymond Metcalfe (Citty) and Elmer Metcalfe (Jean).
Interment will be at National Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Bridgeville.
Final care and arrangements are entrusted to the SHIRLEY BROTHERS WASHINGTON MEMORIAL CHAPEL.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.