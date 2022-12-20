Uniontown
Norma Jean Arnold Springer, 89, of Uniontown, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022 in Lafayette Manor, Uniontown.
Norma was born on July 1, 1933, the daughter of Harry Edward and Dollie Osler Arnold.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Allen Edward Springer; and brother, Ernest “Ernie” Arnold.
Norma is survived by her three children, Deborah Lovis of Uniontown, Mark Springer and wife, Pamela, of Uniontown and Brian K. Springer of Masontown; two grandchildren, Jared Billy and wife, Gretchen, of Uniontown and Gregg Billy and wife, Lauren, of Glenshaw, a great-granddaughter, Harper Billy; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends and family will be received in the DEGUSIPE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Dolfi Chapel, 65 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Interment is private.
