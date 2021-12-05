Republic
Norma Jean Barreca, 82, of Republic, passed away Wednesday, December 1, 2021, with her loving family by her side, after bravely fighting cancer for 17 years.
She was born July 12, 1939, in Brownsville, a daughter of Dominic and Doris DeAngelo Barreca.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Susanna Teslovich; nephew, James Teslovich Jr.; niece, Kimberly Teslovich; her beloved aunt and uncle, Frank and Ann Barreca.
She retired from the Department of Welfare after 30 years.
She is survived by her sister, Donna Barreca; brother, Barry Barecca; niece, BreAnn Barreca and her companion, David; nephew, Barry Barecca Jr.; great-niece, Willa; sister-in-law, Mary Beth Barreca; brother-in-law, James Teslovich Sr.; beloved fur niece, Roxie.
In honoring Norma's wishes, there will be no public visitation and funeral service.
The KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., Republic, has been entrusted with Norma's professional funeral services. She will be laid to rest next to her beloved mother in the Chapel of Peace Mausoleum at Lafayette Memorial Park.
A special thank you to Masontown Amedisys Hospice, especially Jackie, Megan, Melissa, Kimberly, Pastor Dave, Steve and Dr. Walter Bobak, Robin and Lisa.
Memorial contributions can be made to Fayette Friends of Animals, P.O. Box 1282, Uniontown, PA 15401.
Condolences can be made at kish-fabry.com.
