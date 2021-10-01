Scottdale
Norma Jean Cindric, 86, of Scottdale, formerly of Connellsville, died Tuesday, September 28, 2021, in UPMC Shadyside Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born February 16, 1935, in Dawson, a daughter of the late Walter Ray Gardner and the late Mary Bates Gardner Hostetler.
Mrs. Cindric was a 1953 graduate of Connellsville High School.
She was employed as a secretary for the Connellsville Area School District for 30 years, retiring in 1993, where she also sold tickets for the high school musical for 20 more years even after she retired. She was a former member of he Connellsville Municipal Authority.
Among her hobbies, Norma was an avid bowler, having bowled in leagues at Yough Lanes, dancing, roller skating and playing the piano. She also greatly enjoyed trips to the casino. She was a member of the Otterbein United Methodist Church.
She is survived by two children, Yvonne Susan Street and husband Mike of Scottdale, with whom she had been residing, and Craig Dunlop and wife Betsy of Latrobe; stepson, Mark Cindric of Long Pond; five grandchildren, Brandon M. Street, Michelle R. Street, Ashley Dunlop, Nicole Dunlop and Lauren Dunlop; three great-grandchildren, Mylee Street, Ross Street and Zane Dunlop; one brother, Gaylord Gardner of Connellsville; a sister-in-law, Regina Cindric of Uniontown; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and her special friend, Frank Smith of Connellsville.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Paul John "Babe" Cindric; stepdaughter, Marcia Schaentzler; brother, Thorndale Gardner; and two sisters-in-law, Jeanette Gardner and Kathryn Gardner.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, October 1, in BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 111 E. Green Street, Connellsville, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 2, with the Rev. Steven Lamb officiating, assisted by Fred Street Jr.
Interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Pennsville.
The family recommends that those attending the viewing and service wear a mask and practice safe, social distancing.
To offer a condolence or remembrance, visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.
