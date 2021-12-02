Norma Jean Fertal, age 89, of Cleveland. Ohio, passed away on Thursday, November 18, 2021 in Parma Hospital.
She was proceeded in death by her husband, Joseph; son, Douglas; parents, Russell and Anna Bell Warner Crago, sister, Ruthann Crago; niece, Deborah Ann Crago; and her fur baby, Pepe.
She is survivied by her brothers, Charles l. Crago Sr. and children of Uniontown; and Donald E. Crago (Gregoria) and children of Wichita Falls, Texas; and very special friends, Laurie and Chris Fontain of Parma Heights, Ohio.
At Norma Jean's request, there was no viewing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.