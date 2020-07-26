Formerly of Uniontown
Norma Jean Morris Whitlatch, 91, of Sarasota, Fla., formerly of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in her residence. She was born February 15, 1929, in Washington.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Irvin H. Morris and Ethel M. Fisher Morris; her husband, John P. Whitlatch; granddaughter Sara Whitlatch; infant grandson Scott Whitlatch; and three sisters, Delora Pessillo, Patricia Latta and Margaret Ames.
Norma was a member of the Uniontown Central Christian Church and Uniontown Chapter No. 263 Order of Eastern Star. During her working years, she was employed at Village Dairy, Town and Country, and Hills Department Store. Norma was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, who will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Left to cherish her memory are a son, John I. Whitlatch and wife Connie of Uniontown; daughter Twila Averill of Bradenton, Fla.; and three grandsons, Christopher Whitlatch and wife Melissa and their children, Katelynn, Alec, Brayden and Nicholas, John Whitlatch, and Kevin Averill and wife Heidi and their daughter, Lilly Mae.
Funeral services and interment in LaFayette Memorial Park were private under the direction of SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown. Due to the recent COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of Norma's life will be scheduled at a later date.
