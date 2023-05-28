Uniontown
Norma Jean Trump Smitley, 96, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Thursday, May 25, 2023. She was born August 15, 1926, in Uniontown.
Norma was predeceased by her parents, Chester R. Trump, Sr. and Kathern Arison Trump; her husband, Ray E. Smitley; and four siblings: Sandra Papke, Sarah (Franks) Herrelko, Chester Trump, Jr. and Edna Mae Trump.
Norma was a member of the Uniontown Central Christian Church, and had been a very successful Avon representative in years past.
She loved cooking, large family gatherings on holidays and planting flowers and vegetables in her garden. Norma also enjoyed playing Bingo and, on occasion, playing the slots at the casinos. She was a loving mother and grandmother.
Norma is survived by her six children: Ray Smitley, Jr. (Kathy), Barbara Creese and Robin Huffine (Robert), all of Uniontown, Gary Smitley, Sr. (Patty), of Lemont Furnace, David Smitley (Felicia), of Clarksville, Tenn. and Jeffrey Smitley (Fiancee, Dr. Shabnam (Sarah) Dadgar), of Potomac, Md.; 16 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
Friends will be received in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, from 3 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 30th, and from 10 until 11 a.m., the time of service, on Wednesday, May 31st, in the Uniontown Central Christian Church. Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in memory of Norma be made to the Uniontown Central Christian Church, 23 S. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, PA 15401.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.