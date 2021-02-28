Uniontown
Norma Jean Wright Hela, 87, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully at 10:43 a.m. Tuesday, February 23, 2021, in her home, with her loving daughter by her side.
Norma was born October 30, 1933, in Little Brownfield, a daughter of Ira and Janet Roxy Dennis Wright.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Steve Hela of Fayette City.
Left to cherish her memory are her beloved children, Kathy Hela Goode and her husband, Gregory, and Paul Hela and his wife, Teresa; her granddaughter, Jessica Goode and her partner, Leroy Ingram; great-grandchildren (BaBa's Babies) Jordyn Davis, Carter Ingram, Crew Ingram.
She also leaves behind many special nieces and nephews. Her beloved sister, Olive Griglack of Uniontown; and her lifetime dear friend, Brenda Martin.
Norma was a retired employee of Laurel Highlands School District. Her hobbies were playing bingo and watching the Hallmark channel. She loved her family very much and all of her memories she left us will forever be cherished. A funeral service will not be held at her wishes. Until we meet again. xox
Arrangements are private and under the direction of the THOMAS M. DOLFI FUNERAL HOME.
