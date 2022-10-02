Carmichaels
Norma L. Kelley, 84, of Carmichaels, passed away Friday, September 30, 2022, in her home, after a brief illness. She was born May 16, 1938, in Carrick, a daughter of the late Rupert and Norma L. Armor Mackenzie.
Mrs. Kelley was a graduate of South Union High School and received her Bachelor's Degree in Education from Waynesburg College.
She was a member of the Greene Valley Presbyterian Church, where she was a member of the Sunday school and the Women in the Church, taught Bible studies, served as a leader of the Youth for Christ quiz team, was a former choir member, and taught and worked as head master for the former Westminster Academy Christian School.
Mrs. Kelley was employed at the Flenniken Memorial Library since 2007 and worked as a teacher and principal of the Mount Moriah Christian School and the Jacobs Creek Lutheran Church Christian School. She also worked as a teacher for the Christian School of Southern York County, taught kindergarten in the Carmichaels Area School District for a year, and was a substitute teacher in the Albert Gallatin School District. Mrs. Kelley led mission teams to Fairmont, W.Va., Cherokee, N.C., Ethiopia, the Yakima Indian Reservation, Wash., and McAllen, Texas. She also served as mayor of the Borough of Carmichaels from 1999 until 2002.
On August 13, 1960, she married the Rev. Harold O. Kelley, who survives.
Also surviving are a son, Scott E. Kelley of Carmichaels; a daughter, Lisa Miller (R. Scott) of Carmichaels; eight grandchildren, Jeremiah S. Miller (Cassandra), Jarrod R. Miller, Nicole Kelley Bowser, Nathan Kelley (Brittany), Shane Bond, Lana Kelley, Finnian Kelley and Morgen Miller; and seven great-grandchildren, Kallie Miller, Aiden Miller, Tristan Miller, Brynnlee Miller, Hailie Kelley, Oliver Bond and Kelsey Vessels; a brother, Rupert Mackenzie (Becky) of Pittsburgh; two sisters, Marjorie King (Ronald) of Washington, and Joanne Weber of North Ridge, Calif.; a daughter-in-law, Erin Kelley of Morgantown, W.Va.; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased are two sons, Michael Rupert Kelley and Sean Patrick Kelley; a brother, William Mackenzie; a half-sister, Judy Coleman; and a daughter-in-law, Judy L. Kelley.
Family and friends are welcome from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, October 2, and 10 to 11 a.m., the time of the funeral service, Monday, October 3, with the Rev. P. Keith Larson officiating, in the Greene Valley Presbyterian Church, 104 E. Greene Street, Carmichaels.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to: Greene Valley Presbyterian Church or Flenniken Public Library, 102 E. George Street, Carmichaels, PA 15320.
For additional information and to sign the guest book, please visit www.YoskovichFH.com.
