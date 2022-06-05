Uniontown
Norma L. Weekley Franks, 81, of Uniontown, passed away, in her home, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. She was born October 28, 1940, in Middlebourne, W.Va., a daughter of the late Orrin and Juanita Haught Weekley.
She was the mother of David Skiles, Betty Grant of Lincolnshire, England, Michelle Williams and Susan Williams, both of Uniontown, and the late Cathy Jean Skiles; grandmother of David Skiles Jr., Melissa Savage, Rachel Savage, Samuel (Angel) Savage, Benjamin (Madison) Williams, Daniel Grant, John Williams and Jimmy Mitchell; great-grandmother of Brantley Mitchell; sister of Ernie (Donna) Weekley of Zephyrhills, Fla., Patricia (Ed) Fonner of Newport News, Va., Kathy (Dave) Lee of York, S.C., and John (Sue) Weekley of New Martinsville, W.Va. Several nieces and nephews also survive her.
Norma served in the Navy during the Vietnam War, was a member of the American Legion Post 51 and worked as a cook at various locations.
Services are private. Announcement by the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., of Uniontown.
personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at ww.hakyfuneralhome.com.
