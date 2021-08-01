Uniontown
Norma M. Candiloro Scott, 89, passed away Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Uniontown Health Care and Rehab. She was born March 16, 1932, in Great Bend, Kans., a daughter of the late Reno M. Adams and Edith E. Junk.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two husbands, Frank Candiloro and Thomas Scott.
She is survived by her remaining family.
She was a 1945 graduate of Dunbar High School and retired from U.S. Steel.
Family and friends will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m, the time of service, Tuesday August 3, with Pastor David Herring officiating the service. Interment will follow in Green Ridge Cemetery. Donations may be made in Norma's memory to Hopwood Methodist Church.
Condolences can be sent to the family at www.donaldrcrawfordfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.