Norma Moleski

1938 - 2021
Norma Jean Moleski, 83, of Lancaster, Ohio, passed away Sunday, August 22, 2021. She was born January 12, 1938, to the late Harvey and Marie Carroll.
She was an amazing cook, loved the Pittsburgh Steelers, gambling, and had a very competitive nature.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Esthel "Eck" Knisley.
She is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Dan Moleski; children Candy (Roy) Casey, Vicki McCoy, Joni (Mike) Brubaker and Bobbi (Dicky) Dickson; three stepchildren, Laurie (Rob) Roden, Debbie Moleski and Jim Moleski; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and sister Marie Knisley.
A Memorial Mass will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, August 26, in Saint John XXIII Parish, 5170 Winchester Southern Road, Canal Winchester, OH 43110.
Arrangements by DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, Canal Winchester, Ohio.
Condolences may be found at www.spencefuneralhome.com.
