Formerly of Masontown
Norma Powell, 95, formerly of Masontown, went to be with her Lord Sunday, September 27, 2020. She was born March 21, 1925, in Gratztown, Westmoreland County, to the late Geary Davis and Georgia Thomas Davis. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William M. Powell; son Daryl Powell; and sisters Georgia Anthony, Ardafay Roberts, Winona Polk and Yvonne McWilson.
Norma is survived by her children, William Geary (Liz) Powell of Virginia, Shauna Faith (Bill) Anderson of Uniontown, and Phillip H. (Nancy) Powell, Amy Powell and Susan (Larry) Greene, all of Maryland; grandchildren William Geary Powell Jr., William L. Anderson Jr., Miranda Powell (Jamiur) King, Robin Anderson, Heather Powell, Mikaela (Jaleel) Dukes, Morgan Powell, Marissa (Tom) Yates, John Laramie, Danny Fonseca, Jeffery Brown and Stacie Dunn; great-grandchildren Laura (Tom) Severson, Trinity (Kevin) Gamboa, Ryan Powell, Eliana Yates, Rhina Murillo, Carolina Murillo, Jasmine Murillo, Abby Laramie, Isabella Laramie and Kylie Laramie; her great-great-grandchildren, Sophia Gamboa and Adrian Gamboa; and a host of nieces, nephews and spiritual family through the body of Christ.
Norma met her soulmate, William McKinley Powell, in high school. Norma and William got married April 4, 1944. They were married for 18 years before he was called home to rest with his Lord.
Norma graduated from German Township High School. Her first job was at Gate Way Manufacturing Company in 1961. After her husband passed, she knew she needed more to take care of herself and her four children. Norma began studying at California University, where she received a B.A. degree in 1973 and graduated with her youngest son, Phillip with her M.A. Degree in Education in 1976. She taught fourth grade for Albert Gallatin School District, Masontown, in 1973 and retired in 1989. Norma was also active in community organizations such as the Local District Democratic Committee Woman and a member of the Fayette County Agriculture Board. After retirement, she became the manager of Quality Garments from 1989 to 2002, a company owned by her sons in Goldsboro, N.C.
Norma loved working in the church and singing. Her mother would tell the sisters that music would keep them together. In her early years, Norma would sing with her sisters in church; her father played the banjo/mandolin and her mother played the piano. Norma and her sisters also sang in the school chorus, at various civic events, and they had a weekly radio show on WMBS, where they were called the "Davis Sisters".
The first church she joined was the A.M.E. Methodist Church in West Newton. When Norma grew up, she joined First Baptist Church Ronco in Ronco and became the organist for the church after her mother retired playing there. She played for approximately 41 years. She also started teaching Sunday school at the tender age of 12. In 1989, she moved to Goldsboro. She joined New Stoney Hill Holy Church, where she became the organist for the children's choir for approximately 11 years. Norma also taught Sunday school and became the church financial secretary.
Church and singing were her first loves and she also enjoyed quilting, reading and sharing stories with family. Norma dedicated her life to serving Christ. She has passed on a legacy to strive for education, love, tolerance, and good will toward others based on God's written word. Norma's Christian life, her generous spirit, pleasant personality, and her influence will forever remain in the lives of all who knew her.
Professional services are under the care of LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown, where friends and family will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, October 16. A private funeral service will be held Saturday, October 17, with the Rev. Marvin Harris eulogizing. Interment will immediately follow at Maple Grove Cemetery, Fairchance.
Mask are required to be worn during services.
Cards and condolences for the family may be submitted through www.lantzfh.com.
