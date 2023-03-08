Norma Todaro

formerly of Newell
Norma ‘’Sis’’ Todaro, 95, formerly of Newell, was ushered into the presence of her Lord, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, March 5, 2023.
Born in Star Junction, on October 29, 1927, she was the daughter of the late George ‘Posie’ and Elizabeth Donovan Rose.
Norma worked at Anchor Hocking, the Frazier School District Cafeteria, various restaurants and counseling at the New Life Options Pregnancy Center.
She was a faithful member of the Bible Alliance Church, where she served in the choir, was a deaconess, greeter and former Sunday School teacher. She also worked with the nursing home ministry at Fayette City Alliance Church.
Norma’s passion was serving her Lord, and her passion was passed on to her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, taking care of her grandkids, getting her hair done and eating sweets. She enjoyed her time of resting after her long days of serving others.
Norma’s last residency was at TLC nursing home in West Newton for the last seven years. We want to thank the TLC staff for their great care of Norma. Norma had an infectious smile that touched many.
She is survived by her sons, Reverend Frank (Diane) Todaro, James (Barbra) Todaro, Mark (Carolyn) Todaro and Fred (Debbie) Todaro; son-in-law, Mark Wood; her grandchildren, CH (MAJ) Matthew Todaro, MSGT Michael Todaro, Francesca Rebottini, Katie Gerger, Shelly Johnson, Amanda Yount, Erica Croyle, Angie Perrotta, Brian Fine, Lisa Umbel and Brittany Davis; numerous great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandson; special niece, Diana Stevenson; as well as many other nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dominic ‘Chinky’ Todaro; daughter, Candie Jean; granddaughter, Nicole Fine; sisters, Esther, Violeta, Betty, Billie and Virgina; and brothers, Tom and George.
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, in the JAMES C. STUMP FUNERAL HOME INC., 580 Circle Drive, Rostraver Township, (724-929-7934) www.jamesstumpfuneralhome.com
Additional viewing will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, followed by a Funeral Service at 11 a.m., in the Bible Alliance Church, 1300 Mt. Pleasant Road, West Newton, with her son, Reverend Frank Todaro officiating. Interment will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions, in Norma’s name, to Bible Alliance Church.
