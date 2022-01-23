Norman Casious Sliger, 87, passed away, peacefully, Tuesday, January 18, 2022. He was born March 9, 1934, in Friendsville, Md., a son of the late Noah and Laura Friend Sliger.
Norman was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife, Dolores; his son, Ronald (Babe); sisters, Florence Sliger, Jessie Fisher and Gertrude Fike.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Kathy (Ron) Shultz of Markleysburg; granddaughters, Amy (Bobby) Feathers of Friedens, and Alesha (Julian) Ostrogorsky of McHenry, Md. Also, numerous nieces and nephews.
Norman was an avid hunter and fisherman in his younger years. In his later years, he enjoyed target shooting. He enjoyed gardening and watching the Pittsburgh Pirates. He loved his family unconditionally. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Norman's family would like to thank Connie Eicher and all the staff at Eicher's Family Home for the wonderful, outstanding and loving care they gave our Dad and Pappy.
Honoring Norman's request, there will be no public viewing/visitation. Interment will be at Thomas Cemetery, Markleysburg.
Arrangements made by DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington.
