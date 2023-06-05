Hiller
On Wednesday, May 31, 2023, Norman Eugene “Gene” Thompson, Sr., 82, of Hiller, passed away peacefully with his family by his side, at the Uniontown Hospital.
He was born to the late Felicia Kinney on July 20, 1940, in Salisbury, N.C.
Gene graduated from Brownsville High School, Class of 1959.
After graduation, he joined the U.S. Navy and served his country.
He was employed as an Engineer for the railroad industry for over 25 years and retired from Norfolk Southern Railway.
He enjoyed watching western shows, listening to doo wop music and driving fast cars.
Gene is survived by his loving wife, Denise Thompson; children, Norman “Gene” Thompson, Jr., Tracy Thompson, Gloria Thompson and Carmen Thompson; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; special cousin, who was like his brother, Roger Thompson of St. Louis, Mo.; nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Friends will be received at the LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 7th. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 8th, with Pastor Frank Menhart eulogizing. Interment will immediately follow at the LaFayette Cemetery in Brier Hill, where a military honors service will commence.
Condolences and floral tributes may be submitted via www.lantzfh.com
