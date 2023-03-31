Uniontown
Norman F. Davis, 67, of Uniontown, went on to play his great gig in the sky Friday, March 24, 2023, in Latrobe Hospital. He went peacefully listening to his favorite tunes, with his daughter by his side.
Norman was born on April 13, 1955, in Washington, DC and raised in Falls Church, Virginia. He relocated to Brownsville, Pennsylvania in the 90’s to embark on his journey to become a family man and commence his HVAC business.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Mary Fogel Davis; his sisters, Charlene Morris and SharonLeypoldt; and his beloved money tree, Herman.
Norm was a rocker dude through and through. He enjoyed shredding on his 12-string guitar named”Esmerelda” while drinking a frosty Budweiser. He was an avid 70s and 80s rock and metal lover, and enjoyed making people laugh. Norm had a sense of humor like no other and he will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Norman is survived by his daughter, Jessica Davis of Brownsville; his siblings, Debbie Crawford of Ga., Diana Paranicas of N.Y., Elona Mckee of Calif.; his nephew/best friend, Tracy Heacock of Va.; a host of nieces, nephews, and many old friends.
A special thanks to the staff at Mount Macrina Manor, who treated him like family during his short stay, he enjoyed sharing many laughs and stories with his “girls”. Also, a big thanks to the staff at Select Specialties in Latrobe for being so wonderful to him during his last moments.
Norm’s legacy will live on through the music that he adored so much. He was truly one of a kind and will never be forgotten.
“Long you live and high you’ll fly, and smiles you’ll give, tears you’ll cry and all you touch and all you see is all you life will ever be.” — Pink Floyd
Arrangements are under the direction of the DEGUSIPE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Dolfi Chapel, Stacey A. Dolfi, FD, 65 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown. Interment is private.
Donations can be made in his honor to the Save the Music Foundation, to aid students in receiving the instruments they need in school music programs that may be struggling. www.savethemusic.org
