Norman L. Blanchard Jr.

New Geneva
In loving memory of Norman "Norm" L. Blanchard Jr., beloved father, friend and good listener, who passed away Monday, May 15, 2023, in the Uniontown Hospital.
He is survived by his ex-wife, Valerie Brown; daughters, Leslie (Joseph) Pusatere, and Taryn (Max) LaHaye; son, Brandon Petrucci; grandsons, Joseph Pusatere, Jacob Pusatere, Ryker LaHaye and Larkin LaHaye; and sisters, Sharon (Craig) Rock, and Linda Tantlinger.
Norm was predeceased by his parents, Norman and Eleanor "Dolly" Blanchard.
There will be no services and arrangements are under the direction of the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME in Fairchance.
