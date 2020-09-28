Uniontown
Norman L. Jacobs "Jake", 71, of Uniontown, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020 at his residence.
He was born November 20, 1948, in Oldwynne, a son of the late Harry William Jacobs and Ivy Goring Jacobs.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by one sister Brenda Jacobs and Jeffrey Jacobs.
Surviving are his children, Christina Jacobs Cumming and Fiance Michael Carrick of Charleroi, Jessica Jacobs Modispaw of Hopwood, and Michael King and Husband Eric Hickman of Belle Vernon. Also surviving are siblings, Van Clyde Jacobs, Roger Dale Jacobs, Joseph David Jacobs, Sandra Williams, and William Charles Jacobs, three grandchildren, Victoria Jo Sholtis, John Allen Sholtis and Reed Gabriel Modispaw, and great granddaughter Ariya Gayle and special companion Sweet Pea.
A memorial service will be held 6 p.m. on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at at the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME HOPWOOD, PA. Interment will be private for the family. Memorials may be made to the family.
Due to Covid-19 during the memorial service mask are mandatory and social distancing will be in affect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.