Formerly of Waynesboro
Mr. Norman L. Montoy, 81, a retired U.S. Army Sergeant First Class, formerly of Capitol Hill Road, Waynesboro, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020, in the Martinsburg VA Center, Martinsburg, W.Va.
Born May 29, 1938, in California, he was a son of the late Leon J. and Camelia Remy Montoy. He graduated from California Area High School with the Class of 1956.
Mr. Montoy retired from the U.S. Army in May 1977 with 21 years of combined service from the NMCC/JCS The Pentagon. Mr. Montoy served tours in Vietnam, Laos, France and two in Germany, working in communications. He also served in the U.S. Coast Guard aboard the Coast Guard Cutters, CGC Chincoteague and the CGC Mistletoe. He was the recipient of a total of 18 different medals, three Joint Service Commendation, two Army Commendation, five Army Good Conduct, one U.S. Coast Guard Good Conduct, and various others.
He and his wife, the late Betty J. Chimileski Montoy, were married March 22, 1958, at First Presbyterian Church in California. They moved to Capitol Hill Road, Waynesboro, in June of 1975. Mrs. Montoy passed away November 22, 2015.
Mr. Montoy was a life member and past post commander of the William Max McLaughlin Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #695, Waynesboro. He was also a life member of Military Order of the Cooties MAXII, Joe Stickell American Legion Post #15, Waynesboro, Fraternal Order of the Eagles Aerie #1758, Waynesboro, and the Waynesboro Fish and Game Association.
He was a volunteer boat safety instructor of the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, past member of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, where he was an instructor for boat safety and went on boat safety patrols at Raystown Lake and the Chesapeake Bay. He was also active as a Boy Scout for more than 32 years, including 20 as a scout master. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating and helping kids.
He is survived by three sons, Anthony F. Montoy of Waynesboro, Leon C. Montoy of Milford, Del., and Norman L. Montoy II of Charlotte Hall, Md.; one daughter, Norma J. Bard of Frederick, Md.; nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by one son, James R. Montoy; and one sister, Janis K. Montoy.
Burial will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 23, in Highland Cemetery, California, where the West Brownsville American Legion Post 940 will accord military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to William Max McLaughlin V.F.W. Post #695, 346 West Main Street, Waynesboro, PA 17268.
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, is handling the arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com. MARISCOTTI FUNERAL HOME, INC. has been entrusted to handle the burial arrangements.
