Norman Lee Zimmerman, beloved and loving man, died in his home Tuesday, August 23, 2022, following a brief illness. He was born August 21, 1939, to Ralph and Grace McCusker Zimmerman.
He is survived by his wife, Cathy Koshar Zimmerman; children, Christie, Ted (Mia), and Ralph; granddaughters, Hayley, Paige, and Kyra Zimmerman; his sister's children, Grace (Dave) Kotsch and nephew Kris (Donna) Kandor; sisters and brothers-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, and many good friends and associates.
He was predeceased by his parents; his son, Dan Robert; and sister, Gail Kandor.
Following his graduation from Clairton High School, Norm began his own company, Zimmerman Drain Tile, manufactured concrete products, and was an excavating contractor. He was president of Ralph Zimmerman Excavating, Inc., a business named for his father.
He was a member of the Stephen Bayard Masonic Lodge, Elizabeth.
He was elected and served the Frazier School District as a devoted board member for two terms of office.
Norm served in the U.S. Army and was active in veterans' organizations throughout Fayette County, commander of American Legion Post 752, and member of the United Veterans of Fayette County.
As a coordinator of the Fayette County Flag Committee, he worked with Chester Prinkey and numerous volunteers to complete the erection and upkeep of the huge U.S. flag that stands at the Uniontown Mall. The project was almost completed just before his death.
A congenial and likable man, he will be remembered for his great sense of humor and stories of friends' deeds and misdeeds of his life.
Anyone wishing to remember him may post on the funeral home page.
A memorial service will be held in the future. Those wishing to make a donation may do so, in his name, to a favorite charity or to St. Vincent de Paul Society, P.O. Box 195, Uniontown, PA 15401.
BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, Perryopolis, has been entrusted with Norm's professional funeral arrangements.
Condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
