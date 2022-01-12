Norman Louis Armstrong, 73, passed away peacefully Thursday, January 6, 2022, in Ruby Memorial Hospital. He was born January 25, 1948, a son of the late Bertha and James Armstrong. Norman was one of a family of 14 brothers and sisters, raised in Baltimore, Md. He attended the Maryland School for the Blind, and the Lincoln Technical Institute, where he graduated second in his class.
Norman was an active member of Senior Life of Uniontown and also the Fayette County Association for the Blind. His interests included listening to music and audio books, reading Braille publications, and fishing. Norman made many friends in the Uniontown area and was greatly loved. He will be remembered for his kindness to others and joyful sense of humor.
Friends and family attended a private service at the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
