Norman R. "Flash" LaRew, 83, of Grindstone, passed awa Monday, December 7, 2020, at his home, with his loving family beside him. He was born August 12, 1937, in Wickhaven, a son of the late Elmer R. and Eva Pearl Shumar LaRew.
Flash retired from Steel Scaffolding after 25 years as a spot welder. He was an avid Steeler fan and loved to watch any and all professional wrestling. He also enjoyed playing pool.
Along with his parents, Norman was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Brenda Kessler LaRew; an infant brother, Leroy LaRew; sister, Loretta Jean LaRew; and a great-grandson, Karter Bentley Glover.
Left to cherish his memory are his four daughters, Jacqueline LaRew, Michelle Wood and husband Kurt, Marcia Bowden and husband Keith and Barbara Adams and her fiance Charles Smith; grandchildren, Robert Glover III, Breana Bailey, Amber Adams, Brenda Preston and Robert Preston; also survived by seven great-grandchildren; brother, Raymond LaRew; special niece, Melissa King; and his little fur buddy, Chase.
Visitation will be private and services are under the care of the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, PA 15417. Family and friends are welcome to attend an outdoor graveside service and interment to follow in LaFayette Memorial Park at 11:30 a.m. Monday, December 14, officiated by Rev. Guy Provance. In compliance with PA mandate and CDC guidelines, masks MUST be worn and social distance guidelines followed.
The family wishes to extend a special thanks to home health aide Christina Bowland and to the staff of Amedisys Hospice.
