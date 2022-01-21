Fairchance
Norman W. Blystone, 89, of Fairchance, passed away Friday, January 14, 2022.
He was born July 20, 1932, in Fairchance, a son of the late Kenneth Blystone and Eleanor Smiley Blystone.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife of 68 years, Norma Hughes Blystone; grandson, Jim Dice Jr.; granddaughter, Brenda Gaye Seil; and a brother, Bill Blystone.
Surviving are four children, Debra Soule and husband Jay, Scott Blystone, Cindy Wilson and husband Rich, Julie Hensel; grandchildren, Natalie and husband John, Christopher and Penny, Herb L. Guthrie III and wife Amanda; great-grandchildren, Jayden, Abigail, Daniel, Colin, Devon, Alyasa and Tyler; great-great grandchildren, Elysium and Aiden; siblings, Elaine Byington and husband Gil, and Glenn Blystone and wife Vicky; and nieces and nephews.
Norman was a U.S. Navy veteran serving during the Korean Conflict.
He was employed for many years with Stroehmann Bread Company in Uniontown until his retirement.
It was Norman's request for arrangements to be private under the direction of the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME.
