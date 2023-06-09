Uniontown
On Friday, June 1, 2023, Norris Hodge, also known as “Ace”, of Uniontown, departed this life in the Mt. Lebanon Rehabilitation and Wellness Center, Mt. Lebanon. He was born August 9, 1941, to the late John and Helen Craven Hodge.
He was also preceded in death by six siblings, Nathaniel Hodge, Catherine Horton, Gladys Stubbs, Charles Hodge, John Hodge and Raymond Hodge.
He leaves to cherish his memory his sister, Geneva Austin; two sisters-in-love, Bertha A. Hodge and Jacqueline Hodge; brother-in-law, Henry (Kathy) Austin; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12 noon, the time of services, Monday, June 12, in Mount Olivet Baptist Church, 51 Stewart Avenue, Uniontown, PA 15401. Interment following the service at Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
Services of comfort entrusted to WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Avenue, Braddock, PA 15104 (412-271-3880).
