Lemont Furnace
Norval Edward Means, 67, of Lemont Furnace, passed Thursday, December 22, 2022. He was born October 15, 1955, in Lemont Furnace, a son of the late Norval Edward Sr. and Ora Lee “Pete” Ainsley Means.
Norval worked for two local retailers.
He is survived by his brother, Donald “Donnie” Means Sr.; niece, Nicole Smith; nephew, Donnie Means Jr. and his significant other, Jordan; great-niece, Lucille Kocher; great-nephew Grey Kalvin Means; and various cousins and loved ones.
Services are private. Announcement by the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME of Uniontown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.