Nova Jean Rink

formerly of Chalk Hill
Nova Jean Groover Rink, 102, of Great Cacapon, W.Va., passed into the arms of her Lord Thursday, December 17, 2020, at Coffman Nursing Home in Hagerstown, Md.
Born August 26, 1918, in Chalk Hill, near Uniontown, she was a daughter of the late Donald and Enca Myers Groover.
She was a member of Chalk Hill United Methodist Church and recently she attended Calvary United Methodist Church in Great Cacapon, while she lived with her son and daughter-in-law.
Nova retired from USF&G Insurance as a data entry specialist in Baltimore, Md. After her retirement, she was a homemaker to her family and loved to crochet and play cards.
She is survived by her son, Donald William Rink and wife Cheryl of Great Cacapon; grandchildren Dana Rhodes Longdo and husband Mark, Donald W. Rink Jr. and wife Jennifer, Douglas Rink and wife Terry, Denise Rink Gordon and husband Greg; her great-grandchildren, Christopher Longdo, Justin Rink and wife Emily, Ashley Rink Etherton, Logan Gordon, Connor Gordon and Rebecca Gordon; five great-great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, William Rink in 1994; her daughter, Beverly Rae Rhodes and son-in-law Michael Rhodes; one grandson, Michael Rhodes Jr.; and two sisters, Velma Kelly and Olna Brown.
Memorial services will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Nova's memory to Calvary United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 217, Great Cacapon, WV 25422, or to Coffman Nursing Home, 1304 Pennsylvania Avenue, Hagerstown, MD 21742.
Condolences may be expressed at www.helsleyjohnsonfh.com.
Arrangements are being handled by HELSLEY-JOHNSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 95 Union Street, Berkeley Springs, W.Va.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.