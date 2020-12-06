Novah Dior Vales came into this world November 15, 2020. After her short, glorious 18 days on Earth, our Lord decided he needed her in his home, in Heaven, Thursday, December 3, 2020.
Novah was a beautiful, pleasant baby who enjoyed her baths, cuddling, and rubbing her face with her tiny hands. Our hearts are going to be empty without her presence.
She was preceded in death by her cousin, Lamont Vales III; maternal great-grandparents, Donald and Shirley Silbaugh; and paternal great-grandparents, Harry "Ed" and Betty Brown.
She is survived by her parents, Alisha Brown and Lamontaz Vales; and three brothers, Sincere, Bishop and Santana; maternal grandmother Kim Brown and maternal grandfather Tim Brown; paternal grandmother Maosha Vales, paternal grandfather Lamont Vales; paternal great-grandmothers Eunice Code and Helen Efford; lso survived by many uncles, aunts and cousins.
Friends will be received from 9 until the 11 a.m. hour of service Monday, December 7, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington, with Bishop Wheeler Estepp officiating the service. Interment will be held in the Fayette County Cemetery.
