Novah Dior Vales came into this world November 15, 2020, a daughter of Alisha Brown and Lamontaz Vales. After her short, glorious 18 days on Earth, our Lord decided he needed her in his home, in Heaven, Thursday, December 3, 2020.
Friends will be received from 9 until the 11 a.m. hour of service Monday, December 7, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, with Bishop Wheeler Estepp officiating the service. Interment will be held in the Fayette County Cemetery.
Note: In the obituary for Novah that ran in Sunday's edition, the location for her service was incorrectly listed as the Farmington location of the Donald R. Crawford Funeral Home. Please note that her service will be held at the Hopwood location.
